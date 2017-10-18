Long live the boats ridden, the planes boarded, the stories exchanged, and the cold ones enjoyed in the name of global exploration. Travel gets us out of our element. It makes us feel alive. This 14-minute short film from the crew at Imperial Motion — featuring the lensmanship of our very own Ryan Craig — salutes our inalienable obsession to travel the globe. Starring Alex Smith, Benji Brand, Billy Kean, Braiden Maither, Evan Thompson, Max DeSantis, Evan Puma and Tereva David