The name Caroline Marks shouldn’t come as much of a surprise in surf media headlines anymore. It’s been a while since Marks broke the newsfeed by becoming the youngest member to ever join the US Surf Team, and later, the youngest surfer to ever compete in a WCT event. Now, at 15 years old, she’s coming into her own as one of the top female surfers in the world, landing sponsorships with likes of Roxy and Red Bull and traveling around the world.

Recently, a death in the family prompted Caroline back to her homeland of Greece. The trip was equal parts exploration and tribute, honoring the grandmother that loved her, and her surfing, so much.