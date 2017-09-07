Above is a film filled with Dylan Graves’ favorite things: barrels, ramps, Wade Goodall, The Gudausukas brothers, animation, a fun concept, and a multitude of unpredictable wedges situated throughout the Caribbean. Filmed over the span of a few trips and a couple of major swells, Greetings shows Dylan Graves and co. scoring punchy, hollow fare throughout the wave-rich islands southeast of the Gulf of Mexico.

When Graves and friend/filmmaker Dave Malcolm were deciding on the setting for the film, the Caribbean was a no-brainer. “I’ve always had a special thing for the Caribbean growing up in Puerto Rico,” Graves told us. “I always tell people that it’s the poor man’s way of ‘seeing the world’ because each island is affiliated with another country. So even though you could probably paddle to the next island over, that island is owned by a whole other country that speaks another language and gets all its imports from another part of the world. So each island is truly unique and feels totally different.”

As for the creative editing, Graves credits Malcolm’s unique vision, in addition to some free time he spent on the couch earlier this year while he nursed an injury. “I had broken my foot earlier in February and had a lot of time to drive myself crazy with all kinds of ideas — animations, mostly” Graves told us about finding the inspiration for this fun film. “It was the only thing that stopped me from going insane with my foot elevated on the couch. I went on a YouTube bender of tutorials and knew I really wanted to get some of these ideas involved with an edit somehow. Then Dave came up with the whole postcard theme and thought we should get hands-on with shit and shoot some stop animation which I had never done before, so I was really excited to keep learning about different ways to animate things.”

The animations, the voiceovers, the funky tunes, and the A-grade surfing courtesy of Goodall, Graves, Pat, and Dave all make this short film a must-watch. So kick your feet up and vicariously enjoy the novel, crystal-blue wedges of the Caribbean.

[Photos by Jimmy Wilson]