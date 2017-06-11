Visit Greece to see the Delphi Theatre. Stay for the waves

Greece wouldn’t be your first bet when choosing a surf destination. Marlon Lipke, Yannick De Jager and Gony Zubizarreta have had an eye on this dreamy Mediterranean location for years now, but unfortunately, they never found the opportunity to attempt the travel. Chances to score are always very low considering the consistency of swells and the difficulty to predict conditions.

Timing is key, local connections are priceless. All they needed was a call. A friend and local shaper guaranteed them that the conditions displayed on the weather forecast would turn the coast into an idyllic playground, and it did.

One day of swell, not two, and it was all gone. The crew surfed two different waves for 9 hours before finding a slab on their way back home just one hour before dark… Greece, really?

No one had surfed it before, and Marlon and Gony could not get the best waves — “We could barely move our arms anymore” — but it was a perfect slab with sick right-hand barrels.

Greece is one of those countries which just magically takes you by the hand and guides you through its natural and cultural beauty. The people are very friendly and welcoming, something that actually reminded the crew of Portugal and Italy. It was even more rewarding to top it all with great waves, which actually turned out much better than they could ever imagine.