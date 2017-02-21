Griffin Colapinto and Seth Moniz’s North Shore Wrap-Up

Continuing to make their name at the proving grounds

Griffin Colapinto and Seth Moniz represent the very top crop of the young surfers coming out of California and Hawaii. This past winter on the North Shore served as a testament to the level of surfing these two are putting out consistently. From their competitive heats spanning across the Seven Mile Miracle to mind-blowing freesurfing sessions where the waves turned big, bold, and deadly, both Moniz and Colapinto made it known that they aren’t here to play; they’re here to make names for themselves.

