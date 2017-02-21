Griffin Colapinto and Seth Moniz represent the very top crop of the young surfers coming out of California and Hawaii. This past winter on the North Shore served as a testament to the level of surfing these two are putting out consistently. From their competitive heats spanning across the Seven Mile Miracle to mind-blowing freesurfing sessions where the waves turned big, bold, and deadly, both Moniz and Colapinto made it known that they aren’t here to play; they’re here to make names for themselves.