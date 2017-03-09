Griffin Colapinto is getting better by the edit, and this one, his latest from Billabong and Jacob Vanderwork, just might be his most well-rounded to date. It’s mostly shot in Hawaii, with a few clips from Indo thrown in the mix. From Pipe to Haleiwa, full rotations to big liens, Griffin is showing that he truly has no weaknesses. He appears to have picked up pieces from all his favorite surfers, and then put his own spin on their techniques and styles. Remember that Dane turn at Haleiwa a few years back? The one heard round the world? Yeah, well, Griffin just recreated it to the T (See: 1:29).