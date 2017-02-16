The latest news we heard about Owen Wright was near-unbelievably positive. The big guy submitted his name for the Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota Pro ‘QS event at Merewether Beach in Australia, set to begin on February 20th, and the WSL gave him the injury wildcard slot for the 2017 ‘CT. We’re closer than ever to watching Owen surf competitively again. And by the look of this edit–a Glenn Hall training session with Wright, Matt Wilkinson, Kyuss King, and othera–Owen looks like he’s back in action. Sure, a dribbly beachie is far from Classic Owen standards, but man, it’s absorbing to see footage of Wright back at the grind again.