Experiencing a tropical rain squall pouring down while bobbing in the lineup is a surreal feeling, and there’s more than one way to find shelter. For Harrison Roach, it’s tucking under a hollow peak for cover. Roach’s latest edit, by filmmaker Andy Gough, finds Roach on a keel-fin twinny in a tropical locale with dark skies above the overhead tubes. A mid-session squall rolls in, mucking up the glassy conditions, before quickly returning to offshore groomed faces for Roach to enjoy.