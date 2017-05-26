Harry Bryant’s Fijian Debut

The Sunshine Coast’s Harry Bryant has developed an impressive mixed bag of tricks. He can boost, lay down his rail, and he can most definitely get tubed. In the edit above, Bryant takes to the waves and the air around New South Wales, and then jaunts on over to Fiji to slip into double-overhead Cloubdreak drainers. You might not know it, but this was Bryant’s first time surfing Fiji’s most loved freight train. This shouldn’t be too surprising, though — the goofyfoot’s not one to shy away from hollow left-handers.