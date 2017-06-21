“I had never met this kid before my trip to Puerto Rico last October, but he’s got the craziest style,” says photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig about P.R.’s Hector Santamaria. “He’s like a Craig Anderson and a Torren Martyn, a mix of all these effortless styles. Everyone says he’s this free spirit, a super-mellow kid. Very unassuming. And then he blows minds in the water. I remember about a week after I got home, I watched a clip of him doing a backflip on a two-foot wave.” This, at the 2:48 mark, is some freak variation of that wave. Hector calls it the “Flippy Moppy Flip.” Who says you need a giant section to earn real estate on your social feed?