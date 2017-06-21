Hector Santamaria’s “Flippy Moppy Flip”

Gambles on two-foot waves don't typically get this kind of return

“I had never met this kid before my trip to Puerto Rico last October, but he’s got the craziest style,” says photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig about P.R.’s Hector Santamaria. “He’s like a Craig Anderson and a Torren Martyn, a mix of all these effortless styles. Everyone says he’s this free spirit, a super-mellow kid. Very unassuming. And then he blows minds in the water. I remember about a week after I got home, I watched a clip of him doing a backflip on a two-foot wave.” This, at the 2:48 mark, is some freak variation of that wave. Hector calls it the “Flippy Moppy Flip.” Who says you need a giant section to earn real estate on your social feed?