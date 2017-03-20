“I found my love for the ocean at a very young age, and spent countless hours in the water as a child. Being surrounded by something greater and more powerful was always captivating to me. It was an outlet for me to forget about the worries of life – whatever was going on at home or with my family – and be immersed in a world all of its own. Photography has given me so much more than just what I thought would fulfill my childhood hopes and dreams. Photography has given me the privilege to build relationships with people who are countries apart, experience cultures of all diversities, and travel to places I would have never imagined. It has deepened my love for creation, and has opened my eyes to a world that surpasses all earthly imagination. Being able to travel to all these destinations has given me the opportunity to surf some of the best waves in the world. I’m just an average surfer, but there’s no better feeling than getting to surf waves thousands of miles from home with just my friends – waves that have been preserved from the masses because of their remote locations. Crystal-clear water that hasn’t been polluted, beaches without a single footprint, surrounded by the most beautiful landscapes on the planet. It’s just shy of a dream, and I think that’s what every surfer lives for. In a day when we are surrounded by concrete buildings, photography is an outlet for me to capture nature’s elements and share it with the rest of the world. I hope to show people this beautiful world we live in from a unique perspective and inspire them to preserve and protect it. Because at the end of the day, this earth will be here long after we’re gone.” [Brent Bielmann]