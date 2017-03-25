Here’s Your Wake-Up Call To Martin Jeri

A word that fits lockstep-and-key with Peruvian Martin Jeri’s approach is “complete.” We’re still recovering from the last impression he made, watching him charge capped-out Pico Alto, and then seeing him cooly downshift into beautiful turns and rotations in Hawaii’s rippable stuff. “The ocean has taught me that, no matter how sketchy the surface is, we have to be calm like [it is] under the sea,” Jeri says. “Every time we get exposed to these big swells, you never know what could happen.” Automatic transmission between 2- and 20-ft, a range as diverse as his passport stamps, Jeri’s too talented to stay on the fringe for long.