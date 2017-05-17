Holy Toledo, Another Filipe

And you thought there was room for only one Phil in surf? Here’s Portugal’s Filipe Jervis, a 26-year-old Cascais native who posted big wins on the European Junior circuit in his younger days. He draws bold lines, belts the lip, jumps above it — a renaissance talent. These five minutes are dedicated to the values of timing, which can be a difficult motto to repeat when you’re trying to break through the pixel congestion of the crowded web-edit world. Filipe’s performance shouldered into our work day and asked for our attention. We obliged. You should, too.