Dad-son recreation takes a special place in the memory of a kid’s childhood. Sometimes that means “playing a catch,” like how Kevin Costner puts it in Field of Dreams. Other times, it means trading bright-blue sets in the South Pacific with ol’ Step-And-A-Half. Enjoy a neat session between Taj and his father, who’s still got the bounce in his knees to sling a forehand hook in the pocket. And no traction pad! Quality time don’t need no traction pad.