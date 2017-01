Many who devote their lives to surfing can clearly remember the day it happened. For Ian Walsh, that moment occurred when he felt the speed and projection of his first proper bottom turn. He soon packed up his ball-sport gear for good, and he’s spent his life in the ocean ever since. In this special with Vice Sports, Walsh talks about his early days in the water, how a surfer learns to read waves, the ins and outs of big-wave surfing, Distance Between Dreams, and more.