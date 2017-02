The original surf frontier gets a touch of electric once Mason Ho steps onto the tarmac. The islands provide the variety that shows Mason at his most versatile. The knock-kneed look-backs and dives into dry reef. The knack for the barrel. The air game, those combustible springs from the flicking bottom turn. 2016 was arguably the Year Of Mason, and we’re ready to see more of Mase around the world, toying with it like a yo-yo around his finger.