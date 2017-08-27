Kelly Slater’s headspace is valuable hypothetical currency these days, considering that his broken foot at a J-Bay might’ve begun a real countdown of his ‘CT career. Shred Show host Chris Grow recently visited Kelly in San Clemente for an hour and a half interview on topics that dallied in surfing and not, including the difficulties of two friends committing suicide last year, to Bill Murray, to Cryogenics, to the social habits of dogs, and a lot more.