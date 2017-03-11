“Time: it connects us all…When I think about my time as a professional surfer, it’s gone by fast. All the [time] it’s taken to learn a skill set…it’s taken me years. But in the moment, it’s only a fraction of a second. And then, you break time down in a competition format. A 30-minute heat: time slows down, speeds up. You’re sitting out there waiting, hoping something is going to come. The moment comes. And then before you know it, the moment’s over. Whether you got a score or not, the wave’s gone by already. It’s tough. But you’ve got to be tough. You have to be willing to put the time in to be successful. I want my time to mean something. I want to have an impact on the sport.”