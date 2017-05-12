The war of the wave pools was waged this week when Wavegarden released new Cove footage, sending forum threads into a spin as to whether it’s better than Kelly’s Surf Ranch. But truthfully, the sleight-of-hand techniques used by both sides in their edits — tight angles, scripted testimonies, even differences in water color — doesn’t further the debate any. What will a session at either of these wave pools realistically look like once they’re opened to the public?

A few hours ago, Hurley’s Pat “Punker” Towersey, a good friend of Kelly’s, posted the below video on Instagram, showing him inside a 15-second tube at The Surf Ranch. No production. No digital touch-ups. Just a man and a mechanical barrel.