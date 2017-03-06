One of the biggest surprises in surfing these last few years has been the coming of Italo Ferreira. The guy was obviously going to throw down the whips and airs that we’ve seen from him, but it was his go-for-it approach in waves of size and power, and his versatility to surf each wave on Tour independently, that continue to turn heads. This edit from Alessio Saraifoger came to us featuring Italo in warm, playful waves – the kind of stuff you would expect to see him ripping – and damn, it is good.