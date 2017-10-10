Ventura County’s Jake Kelley is home and at the ready when a big west rolls through. And when those head-high wedges flatten out, he’s ready to drop the pin on the other coast (fine lefts on hand this season) or somewhere else around the world, like he’s done this year in Chile (fine lefts) and Namibia (at one very fine left). Here’s four minutes of the spitting lefts (and rights) that Kelley’s hustled to this year, with footage from Taylor Curran, Layne Stratton, Hunter Martinez, and Nate Coleburn.