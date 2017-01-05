There’s no denying Encinitas’ Jake Marshall is on the up and up when it comes to the whole professional surfing thing. The kid has been taking contest wins and stacking coin since hitting his teen years. It than sense it’s only a matter of time ‘til the kid hits the big time. Be this rap-inspired, 12 o’clock boys-esque video by Blake Michel show his coming of age and man-sized surfing, or be it serve as a way to keep all of those serious surfers in check, Jake Marshall and his crew are out there, doing there thing day in and day out. Recognize.