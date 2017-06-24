Filmmaker George Trimm and logger Jared Mell’s above trip to Costa Rica has the dose of tropical soul you’d expect from the two stylists: warm water, Super 8 sequences, and cool perches on the nose, set to an original soundtrack on pure Tico time.
Central American style from Jared Mell and George Trimm
