The predictable bores Newport's Jared Mell, who's as singular a logger as you'll find today. Slides far from the ordinary are bound to happen when you offer him a sloping, groomed wall. Above are snippets of his performance from Deus Ex Machina's Nine-Foot and Single Festival in June, where his ten toes and two heels danced to the nose along the righthand peelers of Canggu.