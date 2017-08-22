The West Oz collective has a gutsy definition of fun, seeing their razorback slabs and shark-soaked waters as a sort of amusing middle finger from Mother Nature. The rugged environment isn’t for everyone, but its rewards, earned through a lifetime’s worth of dusty footprints to the shoreline, are a version of unspoiled surf that few will get to see. Jay Davies’ latest feature-length film, “Native,” is a 16-minute honor to his West Oz roots and to his friends who were raised there. No lifestyle bits. Just high-octane entertainment from home base.