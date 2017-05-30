Jay Davies’ “Native” Is Coming Soon

In the meantime, here's his second extended trailer

RVCA continues to let the tease build. Moments ago, they dropped their second trailer to Jay Davies’ upcoming “Native” film. Until now, the Who and What have remained a mystery. Here, we see that the cast features the motley Western Australia crew: Jay, Taj, Dino Adrian, General Kerby Brown, Jake Perkins, Ry Craike, and a guest appearance by emoji-claimer Harry Bryant. The teaser clips look promising, with slo-mo scenes from none other than filmer Tom Jennings. Plus, we love the nice bouquet of lovely lifestyle and landscape stitched together beautifully by Wyatt Davies. The When still remains a mystery, but in the meantime, you can sign up for a free download here.