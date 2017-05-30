RVCA continues to let the tease build. Moments ago, they dropped their second trailer to Jay Davies’ upcoming “Native” film. Until now, the Who and What have remained a mystery. Here, we see that the cast features the motley Western Australia crew: Jay, Taj, Dino Adrian, General Kerby Brown, Jake Perkins, Ry Craike, and a guest appearance by emoji-claimer Harry Bryant. The teaser clips look promising, with slo-mo scenes from none other than filmer Tom Jennings. Plus, we love the nice bouquet of lovely lifestyle and landscape stitched together beautifully by Wyatt Davies. The When still remains a mystery, but in the meantime, you can sign up for a free download here.