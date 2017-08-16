In the time it’ll take you to read this sentence, Julian Wilson won the Tahiti final in a flurry of irritated paddles against Gabe Medina. Such a quick contest window gave the field a chance to surf fun-sized waves at and around Chopes without the stress of winning heats. Jeremy Flores and Zeke Lau both know how to handle themselves when the swell goes color-coded, though filmer Dane Burnheim was in the water to film the two when those Tahitian mountains turned to hilltops, relatively speaking.