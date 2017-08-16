In the time it’ll take you to read this sentence, Julian Wilson won the Tahiti final in a flurry of irritated paddles against Gabe Medina. Such a quick contest window gave the field a chance to surf fun-sized waves at and around Chopes without the stress of winning heats. Jeremy Flores and Zeke Lau both know how to handle themselves when the swell goes color-coded, though filmer Dane Burnheim was in the water to film the two when those Tahitian mountains turned to hilltops, relatively speaking.
Breathing In That Tahitian Mountain Air
Jeremy Flores and Zeke Lau savor fun-sized waves in Tahiti