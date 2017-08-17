The Cove Goes French

The Wavegarden Cove reportedly has 25 different waves to trip your fancy, and France’s own Joan Duru and Maud Le Car traveled to the Basque Country to indulge in 10 of them. Maud’s rail-to-rail style was visual poetry, and Joan was able to send backhand jams to sets that he said were reminiscent of Snapper. We have a feeling that the waves aren’t the only variety we’ll see from The Cove in the coming months, as more pros will stop by to test out the technology, with a camera crew waiting.