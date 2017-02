In the final chapter of Twelve, we find John John Florence with a World Title in hand, at home, and overflowing with confidence. From smashing his way to the top of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, to destroying the lips of waves most would avoid, to flying higher, dropping in later, pulling in deeper, and carving harder, Florence’s victory lap on the North Shore was a highlight reel in itself. So now what? How about 10 more world titles to catch up to Slater? See you at Snapper.