There was a small window, right at the beginning of the Volcom Pipe Pro, where the sand came into Backdoor, creating a two day blitz of some mutating barrels along the shore between Backdoor and Off The Wall. In this instance, John John Florence, Jaime O’Brien, and Seth Moniz doubled down, risking sand being pulled from every orifice for the next year. Our very own Alex Kilauano shot it all, watching the boys dig themselves into these backless beauties.