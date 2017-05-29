John Severson: A Lifetime Of Achievement

A new week under the SURFER flag just isn’t the same after John Severson’s passing on Friday night. Our founder’s contributions to surf history go beyond the words published in our magazine. His paintings and his films remain hallmarks in our sport’s cultural imagination, of which he was, for an entire generation, both the artist and the author. Above is Severson’s award presentation for Lifetime Achievement at the 2011 SURFER Poll, introduced by former SURFER editor Drew Kampion and narrated by Severson himself, tracking his path from San Clemente beach boy, to art student, to filmmaker, to magazine publisher. “What a great sport we have,” Severson says at the end of his acceptance speech, in a warm voice. “Lucky us.” Our thoughts, too.