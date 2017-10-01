Peruvian Jonathan Gubbins has a tube style that’s functional poetry. He’s a barrel specialist learned from the school of efficient technique. So when Desert Point is firing, like it was last month, you don’t waste any time, or movement: you arm-drag into a hollow one, disappear, find daylight 10 seconds later, paddle back out, and do it over again. Hit play and then repeat for just a fraction of Gubbins’ tube time this Indo season.