Jonathan Gubbins Tackles Big Tahiti

Recognize the tube stance? Feel deja-vu? Us, too. It was months ago when we last saw Jonathan Gubbins and his statue-like poise — in Peru to be exact, grinding through section after section of sand/rock shelf-spitting barrels. It’s a stance that is recognizable anywhere: not flashy, not overly confident, just all business. It’s a vibe us commoners can relate to: “Just make it.”

Jonathan has his spots in the world that he travels to yearly and checks off his list. Teahupoo in Tahiti is one of them, and the Peruvian has been known to stand out whenever he stops by. Here’s his most recent trip to French Polynesia, where he linked up with filmmaker Justis St John. The results are a few minutes of magic.