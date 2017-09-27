Jordy Smith is heating up at just the right time. Smith, currently atop of the ‘CT leaderboard, is nearing crunch time in his campaign to take his first World Title. The latest documentary-style look into the minds of the elites, “Beyond The Tour” grants us a glimpse into Smith’s headspace, from his dual perfect-10’s at J-Bay, to life in San Clemente, to dialing boards for different events, to never taking life for granted on the world stage.