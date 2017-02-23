That raw, oversized, yet-to-be-entirely-polished South African gem you see on your screen is Jordy Smith, circa 2008. The massive Saffa had just signed with O’Neill. He was a single man. His hair wasn’t long. He surfed well. He surfed hard. But he wasn’t surfing with title contention capability, just yet. Superman airs still resided in his repertoire. His carves were heavy-footed, but still unrefined.

Taylor Steele captured the up-and-comer perfectly in his hit film Stranger Than Fiction. Nine years later, you and I rejoice that this guy is still pushing the limits. Press play and dance. Or just take notes on how to be 6’3″ and loft yourself into the air like your limbs don’t matter.