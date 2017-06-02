Julian Wilson’s Wayward muscled into the Edit Of The Year discussion just two months into 2017. Honestly, how were we supposed to stay occupied in the remaining 10? Which is why the above Cloudbreak session from Wayward is a courteous recall of the all-around performance put on by Julian and Ando. Bali and Oz were big spins and corked oops. Fiji was, well, Fiji: giant, glassy funnels that spooled all the way through Shish Kababs.

“[It’d] been a while since we’ve done a trip together,” said Wilson back in February. “Craig’s a good friend and we don’t get many opportunities to hang out anymore, so when I saw the swell pop up in Fiji, for some reason, I thought of him instantly. I texted him two days before we were meant to leave and asked if he wanted to go get some waves. He wrote back straight away saying he’d love to, and that was it.

“We connected in Fiji and scored,” he continued. “It was so spur of the moment, in and out at the peak of a two-day swell, so last-minute we didn’t even have a photographer with us. There was no one around, apart from a stand-up paddle crew, but they had a flat water race at the peak of the swell. So it was really just me and Craig trading off waves at super fun Cloudbreak. We were losing it. They were definitely the best waves I got last year”.