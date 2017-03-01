Long in the top tier of names to win a World Title, Julian Wilson is hoping for brighter skies in 2017 after a frustratingly underperformed ‘CT campaign last year. He couldn’t start the year off much better after dropping his newest edit, “Wayward,” filmed by close friend Jimmy Lees over the last 12 months in Bali, Fiji, and back in Oz, and joined throughout his travels by Lee Wilson and Craig Anderson.

“I feel like there are some bits in there that have clicked, are better than some things I’ve done before, or are the best version of certain moves,” Julian said of the edit in an interview with Red Bull. “Hopefully it’s entertaining enough for the viewer to get through it all, even though it’s that bit longer.”

The big spins in here alone are worth the viewing, done with a power and precision that we haven’t seen from Julian before [Check out his corked alley-oop in Bali, the same maneuver pulled off by Taj Burrow in Stranger Than Fiction]. This year’s stacked Tour will be a marathon race, but these 13:00 minutes alone show that Julian is on his way to a determined run for the hardware.