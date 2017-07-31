Talent clearly runs in the Colapinto family. 16-year-old Crosby Colapinto, who has two U16 championships under his belt, has been making his way up the Junior rankings in the last few years. Hailing from San Clemente, his straightforward, fun approach to waves has caught the attention of Rip Curl, who has officially added him to their roster. Crosby recently won fellow San Clemente local Kolohe Andino’s T-Street Invitational, which secured him a spot in the trials for the upcoming Trestles ‘CT event. There is no denying the kid has immense talent and a bright future ahead.