Rising Youth: San Clemente’s Kade Matson

Kids these days. It’s hard to keep your finger on the pulse anymore with who’s doing what, and where. Then a little reminder like this edit of San Clemente’s Kade Matson comes through, and you’re reassured that the future is in good hands.
This 14-year-old regularfooter will light up a lineup
