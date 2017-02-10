"Once the wave hit the reef, stood up, and doubled up, that's the last I remember."

A few weeks ago, Pipe veteran Kalani Chapman narrowly avoided tragedy after wiping out on a double-up wave from Second Reef during the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout. Members of the Water Patrol team and competitors Seth Moniz and Nathan Florence rushed into action and brought Chapman’s motionless body out of the water and onto the beach, where he was revived by medical personnel. As the ambulance carrying Chapman drove off to the hospital, and as video of the frightening moment surfaced on the web, it was hard to not think of Owen Wright and Evan Geiselman, who’ve both also narrowly cheated the reaper at Pipe within the last year and a half.

Here’s a recent interview with Chapman done by Honolulu’s KITV4 news channel, where he goes into detail about the wipeout, the aftermath in the hospital, and his ongoing physical recovery. We’ve collected a few notable lines from the segment below – you can read the full interview by clicking here.

“I just remember being on the wave and riding past some of my friends. Once the wave hit the reef, stood up, and doubled up, that’s the last I remember.”

“I’ve hit the reef with my face before. I’ve had my leash wrapped around rocks, almost drowned and there are a lot of different wipeouts. But this is the most radical one I’ve been through.”

“Everyone was there at the right time and right place to help save my life. And I feel like I owe them my life.”

“My love for Pipeline will stay the same. It is time to be smart now and learn from what happened. It is smart to wear a helmet, I’ll be wearing one from now on.”

“I came home [from the hospital] and Pipeline was turning on and showing her true colors and beauty. There were so many guys getting amazing waves and I was just happy to be watching to be honest, but a piece of me wanted to be out there for sure.”