I doubt 12-year-old Kobi Clements had much control over the creative direction of this short little edit, but hats off to whoever did. Getting past the adorably cheeky intro, the edit above features young Clements ditching his fins and pulling into fun-sized pits with the style of a much older rider. He’s still got a lot of growing to do, but once he gets some more meat on his bones, this kid will be turning heads. Just look at that Zietz-esque tail whip.