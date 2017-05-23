While on a trip to the South Pacific with Kelly Slater for the filming of Proximity, director Taylor Steele gathered 360-degree footage that allow audiences to see the unique viewpoint from who will arguably go down as the greatest surfer of all time. “It’s a new way of telling stories and the future of filmmaking,” says Steele about the utilization and inclusion of VR technology in the making of his new movie. “You’re engulfed, you’re there physically, and you’ll feel like you’re there with us.” Press play on the video above — Safari users will need a different browser to view it — and use that fancy icon in the corner to (virtually) surf like The GOAT.