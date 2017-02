Here’s a beautiful piece from Kelly Slater and Outerknown, discussing both Slater’s and the brand’s concerns about water quality and ocean health. Filmed during the winter in Hawaii, the film commits Outerknown to doing its part to raise awareness and funds for the Ocean Conservancy, donating 100% of the sale of their It’s Not OK t-shirts to the organization, and they are asking people to share their stories of ocean pollution, using #itsnotok to compile them.