The Cove, NLand, Occy’s Peak — the wave pool that’s been conspicuously absent from any recent tech news has been the man-made creation in Lemoore, CA. Kelly Slater continued to release footage of new invitees at his surf ranch, but any advancements in the technology itself was surprisingly hushed.

That was until this morning, when the Kelly Slater Wave Pool announced via Instagram that its engineers have built a left — yes, a left — at The Ranch, tested by Mr. Pipeline himself.

“Kelly has created the quintessential perfect wave,” says Gerry, “To be able to get that over and over again is really going to push the envelope of surfing like it’s never been pushed before.”

“That’s the future, bro,” he eloquently added. “That’s it.”

More on this as it develops. Enough time to pick your jaw up off the floor, you goofy-foots.