Kolohe, Crane, Luke, Grif, Yeomans; up-and-comers Cole Houshmand, Kade Matson, Jet Schilling– Today’s San Clemente talent pool runs deep. Now, You can throw Kevin Schulz’s name in their, too. The young goofyfoot recently befriended Canadian surf photographer/bartender Scotty Sherin, starting a friendship that’s opened up a whole new coldwater playground for Matson. He now spends time traveling to and from Sherin’s mystical home zones in Nova Scotia. Check out the setups for yourself in the second half of Kevin’s latest edit, filmed by O-side local boy Tanner Carney.