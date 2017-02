Kolohe Andino’s 2016 was one hell of a year. He made the finals at Snapper, nabbed a few 3rd places, finished the season ranked 4th overall, surfed with more power and confidence than ever before, and he got in engaged. Somewhere in-between all of that, Brother snuck south of the border with filmer Shane Fletcher and let loose on some Mexican points and beachbreaks, proving he’s currently one of the most fun guys to watch on Tour–both in an out of a jersey.