Wrap up your year with a big night out or a gauntlet of tubes: Which would you choose? While some of us were stuck experiencing a lengthy winter flatspell in Lake Southern California, others were voyaging out to finish off their year elsewhere. Kyle Buthman was one of those surfers gone with the wind – and swell – when 2016 was set to turn into 2017. He found himself in Morocco at “Camel Point.” The rest is history.