Even 10 years ago, we couldn’t expect to see the youths of today becoming so worldly, their tracks lined regionally between Australia, Hawaii, and the mainland. Kyllian Guerin’s new edit “Beng Beng” showcases further proof that you don’t need to be of age to get out and experience life on the road. From embarking on Caribbean searches to surfing the slabs of Nias; from secret spots in the Maldives to spending time in Bali; from marking his path in Hawaii to discovering the South of Morocco. Just 14 years old, Kyllian can only describe his year as crazy: “I grow, time passes, but I enjoy every day what surfing offers me.”