Lakey Peterson is a year and a few months out from returning to the lineup after a broken ankle, but you wouldn’t know it after watching her footage from an earlier trip through Central America, athletically picking apart lined-up points like at her home base of Rincon.

“Me and [filmmaker] Aaron Lieber did this trip a while back and got great waves down in El Salvador,” Lakey told us. “For this edit, and for my year generally, I really wanted to be progressive and show some surfing outside of a jersey. I feel like a lot of people never actually see me freesurf, so I wanted to show that side of my surfing to the world.”