The internet collective is confirming it: the eastern hemisphere blew up last week. So generous is the swell in the Mentawais right now, according to field editor Zander Morton, that some surfers, exhausted, are sitting out a few days. If you’re not there, and you’re watching the above footage of Taj Burrow and friends at Lance’s Right, envy is too light a word. Shock-blue roll-ins open into roomy dens. All three sections are sized to link through. The best part? It’s a preview of swell to come.